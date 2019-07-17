Jurgen Klopp has been renowned as one of the greatest managers in football for quite some time.

The Liverpool boss inspires incredible effort, commitment and intensity from his players that very few others do - and last season, he was rewarded for his efforts.

His team won the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid - securing their sixth European Cup and first silverware since 2012.

It could have easily been even better for Klopp in 2018/19, as Liverpool finished just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

It's expected that next season, the Reds will be right up there again, and many expect them to end their 26-year wait for the title.

Of course, Liverpool's failure to win the league has been ridiculed by rival fans, especially from Manchester United.

But now, club legend Wayne Rooney has admitted the Merseyside club have a brilliant manager in the dugout. In fact, it's evident that he holds Klopp in very high regard.

"Jurgen is a manager every player would love playing for," the Man United legend told Bild, per the Mirror.

"You can see how much fun his players have playing under him. I met him once, he is an amazing guy. His only mistake is that he works for Liverpool and is successful there.

"I have much respect for Jurgen Klopp and for what he already has achieved. Not only in Liverpool, but also in Dortmund. This guy really has it, and he has his best years still upon him."

He may have played for both Man United and Everton, but Rooney knows a top manager when he sees one.

Still, despite his high praise, we can be sure that the ex-England captain certainly won't be rooting for Klopp to lift the Premier League title next May.