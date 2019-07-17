Sunday was a day of sport that none of us are going to forget in a hurry.

At Wimbledon, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic put on a classic in the men's singles final, with the Serb eventually coming out on top.

The two greats battled for over four hours the defending champion eventually put the match to bed, winning the fifth and final set 13-12 after a tiebreak.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton won a record sixth British Grand Prix at Silverstone to extend his lead at the top of the F1 Driver Standings.

Back in London, England and New Zealand competed in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Lord's, with both sides aiming to be crowned champions for the first time ever.

Of the three events, this one was the pick of the bunch. Unbelievably, both sides racked up 241 runs after 50 overs, meaning the final went down to a super over.

England set their opponents a target of 16 to win the World Cup, but New Zealand managed only 15, coming up just short.

We were all stressing when it came down to the final six balls, but that super over would have been even more torture for one sports fan who put on a ridiculous bet.

Soon after the final, it emerged that the crazy punter had England to win the World Cup on a 12-fold accumulator, which also predicted a number of other huge events from the last year.

This Betfair punter also had Europe to win the Ryder Cup, Liverpool to finish in the Premier League top two and MK Dons to finish in the top seven of League Two amongst other predictions.

Check out his full bet slip below.

His reward for predicting all of that? Turning £650 into £258,000. Unbelievable. You've got to admire the effort.

We can imagine he had quite the celebration on Sunday night - that is, if he even remembered he put the accumulator on!