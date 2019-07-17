Mesut Ozil is entering his seventh season as an Arsenal player and will surely be desperate to prove that he’s still one of the world’s best playmakers.

The German attacking midfielder, who is such a technically-gifted footballer, has blown hot and cold for Arsenal over the past few seasons.

His reputation as one of Europe’s best No. 10s has suffered as a result.

Arsenal fans have vehemently defended Ozil in recent years but an increasing number of the club’s supporters were left wondering whether the World Cup winner is really worth the hassle at times last season.

Whether that’s because of his unconvincing performances in the biggest games, or because he missed a lot of key games through illness or injury, Arsenal fans could be forgiven for expecting more from the club’s £350,000-a-week star.

Ozil made his first appearance of pre-season as a late substitute in the 3-0 win over Colorado Rapids in Denver earlier this week.

And now, ahead of Arsenal’s second pre-season match against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night, Ozil has an interesting new look.

As posted by COPA90, Ozil has bleach blonde hair. No, this is not a drill.

It’s different, that’s for sure.

As you can probably imagine, Ozil’s new hairstyle has sparked a big reaction on social media - mostly from people taking the p***.

His own teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has even got in on the act, posting a rather amusing Instagram story in which he compares Ozil to US World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe.

“Now I know how they won,” Aubameyang wrote, referring to the US winning the Women’s World Cup earlier this month.

He added: “Best haircut you ever had bruder”.

But Aubameyang isn’t the only person dishing out banter after seeing Ozil’s Rapinoe-esque new look.

Here are some of the best tweets - all imagery of Ozil below courtesy of COPA90…

Ozil is in line to make his first start of pre-season against Bayern, while Arsenal also face Fiorentina, Real Madrid, Lyon, Angers and Barcelona before their Premier League opener against Newcastle United on August 11.