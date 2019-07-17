Kofi Kingston's indomitable WWE Championship reign has continued beyond Extreme Rules.

The first-ever African-born world champ had to suffer against Samoa Joe on Sunday, but he left Philadelphia with his championship intact after hitting him with a Trouble In Paradise.

Kingston has been booked as a relatively strong champion, only losing one match between winning the belt at WrestleMania 35 and Sunday's title defence - that was when he passed out to Joe's Coquina Clutch in a tag match on Raw.

But after retaining the belt at the weekend, Kofi needed a new challenge as WWE heads out on the road to SummerSlam.

Raw had number-one contender matches this week to determine opponents for Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch's titles for the event, but SmackDown decided to do things a bit differently.

As the whole of The New Day were addressing the crowd, three men all interrupted wanting a title shot - Samoa Joe, Elias and Randy Orton.

Eventually a six-man tag match was made for right that moment, and it ended with Orton laying out Kingston with the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment for the win - RKO.

That is definitely a signifier that Orton will be the man to challenge Kofi for the WWE Title at SummerSlam, and he brings the big-name recognition to a big match - and there's every chance he could walk out of Toronto a 14-time champion.

FOX will likely want a big name as the top dog on SmackDown when the blue brand completes the move across in October, and there's not many more bigger names than Randy Orton in WWE.

Let's not forget either that Orton and Kingston have a storied history spanning 10 years.

The 'stupid' moment on a 2009 episode of Raw is hard to forget - where Kofi forgot to stay down for a Punt Kick so Orton dropped him with another RKO and got angry, which halted his push.

But a decade later, the rivalry is set to come to a head again at The Biggest Party of the Summer.