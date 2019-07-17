Football

Joey Barton has been charged with ABH.

Joey Barton charged with actual bodily harm after 'attack' on Barnsley manager

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm after allegedly assaulting Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel back on April 13.

Barton is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today to address the charges.

It was reported that Barton attacked Stendel in the tunnel after Fleetwood's 4-2 loss, with the Barnsley boss said to have been left with 'facial injuries'.

Footage quickly emerged of Barton trying to flee the ground, before he was stopped by police and a steward.

According to the BBC, Barton has 'emphatically denied' the charges and has now been bailed until October 9.

More to follow...

Topics:
Joey Barton
Football
Barnsley

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again