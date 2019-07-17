Fleetwood manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm after allegedly assaulting Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel back on April 13.

Barton is due to appear at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today to address the charges.

It was reported that Barton attacked Stendel in the tunnel after Fleetwood's 4-2 loss, with the Barnsley boss said to have been left with 'facial injuries'.

Footage quickly emerged of Barton trying to flee the ground, before he was stopped by police and a steward.

According to the BBC, Barton has 'emphatically denied' the charges and has now been bailed until October 9.

More to follow...