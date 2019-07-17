Leroy Sane's future at Manchester City is far from secure right now.

After spending large portions of the 2018/19 season on the bench, he has been heavily linked with a return to Germany.

Bayern Munich have expressed a keen interest in the flying winger, but he would cost the Bavarian side a pretty penny.

However, Niko Kovac's side do have some financial muscle to flex and are desperate to find elite level replacements for Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

It's a move that would make sense for both parties, with Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez both readymade replacements available to Pep Guardiola at City.

But it's still odd that the Premier League champions have cast doubt on Sane's future themselves on social media.

That's because a video was uploaded to City's official account in which you can overhear a rather interesting conversation between Sane and Raheem Sterling.

VIDEO

Sane: “Right now I don’t know anything.”

Sterling: “Germany?"

Sane: “I’ll tell you after.”

City clearly didn't check the sound before uploading the video...

While Sane was still incredibly productive in front of goal last season - 10 goals and 10 assists in his 30 Premier League appearances - his overall contribution has been called into question.

Unlike Sterling and Bernardo, Sane is not as willing to track back and fight for the team, while his concentration can disappear at key moments.

However, he has popped up with some crucial goals, none bigger than the winner against Liverpool which dragged City back into the title race.

He's still just 23 as well, but he need regular game time next season to be assured of a starting berth at Euro 2020 with Germany.