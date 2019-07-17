It's rare that you see a club unveil a new kit and question whether it is actually real or a joke.

Barcelona's new chequered home shirt was heavily scrutinised by fans, as was Manchester City's bizarre fluorescent third kit.

But those two jerseys look like absolute stunners compared to Huddersfield Town's newest home shirt.

The Championship side are now sponsored by betting company Paddy Power and it seems Umbro wanted to make that very clear.

That's because the new blue and white striped shirt has an enormous sash with the company's logo across it.

You can view the monstrosity - which certainly smells like a huge publicity stunt - below

Sponsors in the middle of the shirt? That's far too mainstream.

The only saving grace is that the logo is not available on children's shirts - lucky them.

So what possessed the Terriers to sign off on this kit? Well, Huddersfield Town’s Commercial Director Sean Jarvis explained: “The kit launch is a big day for many supporters, who are keen to see what the team will be running out in during the coming season.

“We’ve gone for a really modern twist on how we feature the famous Paddy Power logo. Paddy Power is a very forward-thinking, innovative company – that’s one of the main reasons that we’re so excited to work with them – the new ‘sash’ style logo is really eye-catching and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too.”

The kit will be worn for the first time in Huddersfield's pre-season friendly against Rochdale tonight, before going on sale on Saturday.

Will it turn out to be a stunt by Paddy Power? You certainly wouldn't put it past them...