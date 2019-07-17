Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace were out in Switzerland last week, featuring in the Swiss Uhrencup as preparations for next season got underway.

The Eagles beat FC Luzern 6-5 on penalties after drawing 1-1 before losing 2-0 to BSC Young Boys at the weekend.

Palace arrived back on English soil this week with National League side Barnet awaiting their return.

The Bees welcomed Hodgson’s side to The Hive London last night and it’s safe to say, no one could have expected what they had in store for the Premier League outfit.

Unsurprisingly, Hodgson’s side did break the deadlock after just three minutes courtesy of David Boateng who drilled the ball past new Barnet ‘keeper Scott Loach.

Palace were then seemingly in cruise control when Connor Wickham made it 2-0 with only 10 minutes on the clock.

However, in the latter stages of the first period, the Bees had a new sting in their tail and hit back.

Not once, but twice.

Mohamed Bettamer netted from the spot on 40 minutes before Jack Barham bagged an equaliser just moments later with both sides going into the break level.

And after just two minutes into the second half, the game was turned on its head thanks to David Tutonda who fired the ball across goal and into the net.

After overturning a two-goal deficit, the first instinct is probably to sit back and defend that lead.

However, Darren Currie’s side had other ideas.

Tutonda popped up again to net his brace and Barnet’s fourth on the hour mark after tapping home a cross from promising youngster Antonis Vasiliou.

The Bees then added a fifth nine minutes later through Simeon Akinola before a trialist put Palace well and truly out of their misery in stoppage time.

Remarkable from the Bees.

To be fair to Palace though, Hodgson did name a youthful side in north London with goal scorer Wickham and new signing Stephen Henderson amongst those included.

However, it takes nothing away from what was a brilliant performance from Currie’s Barnet side.