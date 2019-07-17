UFC fans may have seen Luke Rockhold inside the Octagon for the very last time.

UFC 239 in Las Vegas saw Rockhold move up to light heavyweight for the first time in his career, and it may be his only fight at that weight class.

Rockhold went toe-to-toe with the Polish veteran Jan Blachowicz and after three minutes and 21 seconds of the second round, the Prince of Cieszyn put a stop to Rockhold's 205-pound debut with a brutal left hook.

It's been a rough few years for the Californian who has consistently battled injuries, which led to him moving up from middleweight to prevent himself from making a huge weight cut.

The loss of his Middleweight Championship in June 2016 to Michael Bisping was the start of his downfall, and it was the same left hook that Blachowicz delivered that he succumbed to that night in Los Angeles.

And it is 'The Count' who believes that Rockhold is 'done' in the UFC.

“The amount of messages that people have sent me, because everyone seems to think that I’m gonna take pleasure in seeing Luke knocked out like that, and it’s the opposite,” Bisping stated on his own podcast, per MMA Mania.

“I really feel for the guy. I do. I feel bad for him. It’s a real shame.

“Not only did he get his jaw broke, but he’s now been knocked out cold, viciously, in three of his last four fights.

“And I can’t help but think that he’s done. Now that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be. What he could do is come back and prove everybody wrong!

"Prove me wrong. That’s what I would’ve done. That’s kind of what I did. And, if he does that. Then my god! He will have my respect forever.

“But I gotta say, the writing's on the wall. It looks like his career is over. It is not only the fact that he’s been knocked out three times out of his last four - it’s the fact that he’s got a broken jaw, and that’s going to take some time to heal back from."

It's worth noting that Dana White, President of the UFC, also wants Rockhold to consider hanging up his gloves.

If Rockhold decides to retire from the game then we will all remember the night he dethroned Chris Weidman.

Sometimes though it's better to give the game up before you get hurt, and he already is in pain, but don't be surprised if he refuses to quit just yet.