For the first time in 11 years, Vincent Kompany won’t be wearing the sky blue of Manchester City next season.

The defender, who has been City captain since 2011, re-joined Anderlecht as player-manager at the end of last campaign.

During his time in Manchester, where he undoubtedly cemented himself as a club legend, Kompany went on to win the Premier League four times.

Those triumphs add to his collection of two FA Cup and four EFL Cup winners’ medals too.

He enjoyed his most successful season in England last term, captaining City to a treble that concluded with the FA Cup in May, beating Watford 6-0 at Wembley.

And following that game, Kompany left his team-mates an emotional message that will undoubtedly leave a lump in the throat of all City fans.

Stood in the changing room, Kompany addressed his City colleagues, saying: “I just want to say thank you for 11 years of experiences, of bad matches, good matches, everything.

“I’ve experienced everything with the club that I love. I’m so grateful.

“It’s not going to be my best speech because it’s the most emotional one I’ve ever written in my life but I’m glad this was the last game and I wouldn’t have wanted it any different.

“You guys are the best group of people I could have finished my City career with. I have gained new family members.

“I think you’ll realise by the end, when you get to this points in your career, the people you remember are those who were there in special moments. Everyone here is now part of my family.

"The challenge for you boys is to be even better. It’s difficult to say, you have just won the English treble, but you haven’t won the Champions League yet. That’s your goal now.

"You’ve got such a group of players, that can achieve anything they want, don’t ever let it slip. Before you know it you will be doing a speech like me, crying, and then it’s the end of it. Trust me it goes that fast.

"So let’s have a party, a good celebration. Thank you."

Take a look at the full video below:

The footage was filmed as part of Man City’s four-part mini-series which covered the final 30 days of last season where they become champions of England and FA Cup winners.