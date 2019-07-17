Red Bull set a new world record for pit stops at the British Grand Prix last weekend after Pierre Gasly received work on his car which took as little as 1.91 seconds.

Gasly entered his team’s pit stop knowing that he would require four new tyres for the upcoming laps.

As a driver you would expect the procedure to take at least several seconds for any mechanical team in F1.

But, before he could even blink, the driver was given the all clear to leave after the Red Bull mechanics produced a precise job in removing the current tyres and replacing them with four brand new ones.

The pit stop in question happened on lap 13 at Silverstone when Gasly entered, and moments later, was allowed to leave the pits and rejoin the race, in the process setting a new world record for Red Bull and for Formula 1.

All it took was 1.91 seconds for the mechanics to change all four tyres on Gasly’s car...yes, they really did change all four tyres in that time.

Gasly finished the British GP in fourth place, where he narrowly missed out on a podium sport to the Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, and to Ferrari youngster Charles Leclerc.

Although the Frenchman managed to secure an impressive fourth spot, the 23-year-old’s position was probably the least talked about incident in the Red Bull garage after the race.

The pit stop wasn’t the only highlight for the team that they were involved in during the race, as a controversial moment happened out on the track when fellow Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was crashed into by Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari.

A memorable weekend for Red Bull in more ways than one, but a record-breaking pit stop will certainly be the highlight.

Up next for them is the German Grand Prix, which takes place next weekend.