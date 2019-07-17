WWE may be on the road to SummerSlam, but next week Monday Night Raw will be infiltrated by veterans of the wrestling business.

During the Extreme Rules broadcast on Sunday, a special 'Raw Reunion' was advertised for next Monday in Tampa, with it being dubbed the 'biggest reunion ever'.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Christian and many more are advertised to appear in what could be a very interesting night.

There's a chance that some of the legends could intertwine themselves into current storylines, and wouldn't it be hilarious if The Boogeyman or Santino Marella win the 24/7 Championship?

The last episode that saw a lot of old stars come back was the 25th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw in January 2018, and that averaged around 4.5 million viewers, the first time in a long time that a WWE show had hit that kind of figures.

So you could see why Vince McMahon would want to bring the likes of Stone Cold back to see if it has the same effect - however you'll be surprised to hear that it wasn't Vince who pushed for the reunion to happen.

Per Fightful, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has stated that the USA Network, who pay WWE to broadcast Raw and SmackDown on their channel, came up with the idea of Raw Reunion.

Obviously viewership could be higher, and this is why USA Network probably pushed forward the idea of the special episode to try and entice some old faces back.

But there's the possibility that they had heard of FOX's apparent plans to load up their first episode of SmackDown Live in October with big stars and try to one-up them a few months early.

Nevertheless, the countdown to Raw Reunion has begun, and the roof will more-than-likely be blown off when Stone Cold makes his presence felt inside the arena.