Manchester United breezed to a convincing 4-0 victory over Leeds United in their second pre-season friendly in Perth, Australia, on Wednesday.

First-half goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, plus a Phil Jones header and an Anthony Martial penalty in the second half, earned the Red Devils another confidence-boosting win at the Optus Stadium.

It was Paul Pogba, who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to keep at Old Trafford this summer, who stole the show in the opening 45 minutes.

The Frenchman told reporters that it was time for a new challenge after three underwhelming seasons with United, but he was in sublime form against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Pogba played a key role in the game’s opening goal, scored by Greenwood in the seventh minute.

The World Cup winner’s inch-perfect pass found the impressive Aaron Wan-Bissaka, whose cross was tucked home by United’s highly-rated 17-year-old forward.

Solskjaer said he was “100 per cent sure” that Greenwood will score goals for United this season and this performance showed why.

Pogba went close to making it 2-0 shortly afterwards, first with a free-kick and then with a strike which forced a save from Kiko Casilla.

But it was Rashford who doubled United’s advantage in the 26th minute with a stunning goal, beating Gaetano Berardi in a one-on-one before confidently slotting past Casilla.

That’s Rashford’s second goal of United pre-season game. The England international is looking sharp and was named Man of the Match in the closing stages of the game.

Two other players who impressed were the club’s summer signings, Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

The latter went close to making it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time after showing off his electric pace and was unlucky to hit the post rather than the back of the net.

Absolutely electric.

Just like the Perth Glory game, Solskjaer sent on a totally new XI at the start of the second half, with the likes of Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Nemanja Matic all coming on.

However, United’s third goal came from a very unlikely source: Jones, who thundered home Andreas Pereira’s corner with a thumping header.

Who needs Harry Maguire, eh?

Martial netted United’s fourth of the night from the penalty spot after excellent work from Tahith Chong.

Solskjaer will be delighted with both the scoreline and the performance of his players.

While it’s only a pre-season friendly against Championship opposition, this was a display that may have even exceeded his expectations.