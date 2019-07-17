There are few footballers in world football that are more professional in their work than Liverpool's James Milner.

At 33, the English midfielder is still in peak physical condition and he played a key role in the Reds' brilliant season in 2018/19.

He might not be a guaranteed starter under Jurgen Klopp anymore, but whenever called upon he usually performs to the highest level.

Milner's lifestyle off the pitch plays a huge part in his fitness.

He eats well, doesn't drink and trains like a madman.

And it seems he's taken his training regime to a new level this summer, because he is looking absolutely ripped in pre-season.

Pictures of Milner in training have done the rounds on social media and he looks like an absolute beast while doing a stretching exercise.

Milner clearly doesn't take advantage of those all-inclusive buffets on holiday, does he?

While most footballers come back with a little bit of flab on them, Milner has instead been putting in the hours in the gym - what an athlete.

The 33-year-old recently made the headlines after he smashed his Liverpool teammates once again in the pre-season fitness tests.

On the bleep test, Milner was a clear winner, putting the Reds' younger players to shame.

Signing the Englishman on a free transfer was certainly one of the best pieces of business from Liverpool in modern times.

He's a crucial cog to the Liverpool machine in big games and even played a whole season at left-back due to Alberto Moreno's inept defending.

And judging by his current physique, he has a few more years left in the tank.