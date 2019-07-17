Dillian Whyte and Tyson Fury have again ignited their entertaining war of words after the latter laughed off claims that he was dropped in a sparring session.

The two British heavyweights have been at loggerheads for months after the WBC sanctioned a fight between the pair for the Diamond belt. The two camps couldn’t agree, complicated by Fury’s multi-fight deal with ESPN over in the United States.

Since then, they have exchanged various clashes on social media, with Whyte insinuating that he put Fury on the canvas during sparring.

Talking to Sky Sports News in the build-up to this weekend’s bout, Whyte said: "I definitely put him on his bottom before. I don't like talking about sparring, but seeing as he wants to come out and say, he's put it on me in the gym and this, that, and whatever.

"Come on man, put what on who? You guys know me, you guys know what I'm like, what's he going to put on me? I'm not scared of Tyson Fury."

Fury hit back at that claims while speaking to BT Sport ahead of the Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman fight last weekend.

"Dillian Whyte is a bum, untrue. Dillian Whyte couldn’t drop his granny, never mind the ‘Gypsy King."

He continued his riposte at Whyte by slating some of his career performances to date.

"Who has Dillian Whyte ever dropped, Lucas Browne…please. Who else, who has he ever dropped?

"I’ve never seen him drop anyone. He even had to cheat Dereck Chisora out of a fight, grabbing him and holding him because Eddie Hearn told him to. What a bum…useless!"

In hope for fight fans across the UK and the globe, Fury offered some hope that we might actually see them in a ring rather than just fighting on social media.

"They know where to find me, come see me."

In order for that to happen, Whyte needs to get past the dangerous Oscar Rivas at the weekend to continue his quest to fight the biggest names at the top of the heavyweight division.