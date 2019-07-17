EA Sports are no longer licensed to include Juventus' kits, team name or stadium on FIFA after the Old Lady signed an exclusive deal with Konami and eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

Juventus will now be known as 'Piemonte Calcio' on future editions of FIFA, with EA confirming the details in a statement on Tuesday.

It read: "The end of the partnership between EA SPORTS and Juventus Football Club will have the following effects in FIFA 20 and future FIFA Mobile Seasons.

"Piemonte Calcio will be a new playable team in FIFA 20 with a custom badge and kit throughout Kick-Off, Career Mode and EA Sports Volta Football.

"[It] will use real-world, authentic players in FIFA 20 and FIFA 20 Ultimate Team. Players' chemistry within FIFA 20 Ultimate Team is unaffected by these changes."

Juventus leaving EA Sports will see Cristiano Ronaldo and co. play in a custom kit on FIFA 20, which has had a damaging impact on EA's value.

According to CNBC, EA's value dropped by £660m as a result of their shares dipping by 3.28%. They are now worth £22.1bn from £22.76bn.

The American publisher's shares were at £74.46 on Tuesday morning at 9.30am before they fell to £71.42 at 11am.

That's the Cristiano Ronaldo effect.

Konami's deal with Juventus will run for three years, so between now and 2022 FIFA fans will have to settle for custom kits, a dodgy name and a custom stadium.

It's currently unknown who will feature on the cover FIFA 20, though wantaway Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar and Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are the frontrunners.