A man who is considered a legend within the realms of WWE, Jeff Hardy was reportedly discovered 'passed out and intoxicated' in a stairwell prior to his arrest last week, according to TMZ.

Hardy, 41, was officially arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, but has been let off with a misdemeanour charge totalling to £123.

TMZ, who claim to have seen the police docs, have said Hardy admitted to drinking vodka before cops found him passed out in a stairwell.

However, despite being let off which appears to just be a gentle slap on the wrist, the WWE fan base will certainly be worried considering his troubled past with drinking and drugs.

Furthermore, this isn't the first time that the WWE legend has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Hardy first found himself in hot water, following his retirement, as he served 10 days in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking charges.

The charge of trafficking concerned excessive amounts of prescribed pills, with local police also discovering anabolic steroids whilst doing a sweep of his house.

In total, Hardy was found in possession of 262 Vicodin prescription pills, 180 Soma prescription pills, 555 millilitres of anabolic steroids, a residual amount of powder cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Following his time spent in jail during October of 2011, he was also slapped with 30 months of probation accompanied with a hefty £80,000 fine.

Hardy's life outside the ring took yet another troubling turn as the, then, 40-year-old was arrested for drink driving in March 2018 prior to his most recent arrest.

Hoping to take his life in a different direction, Hardy returned to the ring alongside his brother Matt to secure tag-team glory at WrestleMania 33.

They defeated The Usos, but were forced to surrender their titles after Jeff suffered a crippling knee injury.

Discussing his set-back, Hardy said: “I’m going to have my whole right knee repaired, everything in there that’s bad, and so for six or nine months, it’s going to be rough.”

WWE fans will be hoping that his recent arrest isn't a sign of things to come and will be hoping that Jeff Hardy will return to the ring soon.