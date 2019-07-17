Matthijs de Ligt, 19, has been at Ajax since he was nine, making his senior debut in September 2016 against Willem II.

Fast forward three years though and the youngster has been attracting the interest of Manchester United, Barcelona and Paris-St Germain.

However, he’s now set to complete a £67.5m move to Juventus.

The Dutch international arrived in Turin yesterday to complete a medical ahead of a mouth-watering move to the Serie A champions.

De Ligt was joined in Italy by his agent Mino Raiola and it’s safe to say, Juventus fans were very thankful of his service.

In fact, they were even chanting his name as he got into his car.

See for yourself below:

Modern football, hey.



It seems many Juventus fans have forgotten that he was the man behind Paul Pogba’s move from Turin to Man United back in 2016.

Other Raiola clients include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Mario Balotelli, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Blaise Matuidi, to name a few.

One of the richest agents in the world, there’s no doubt Raiola will be rubbing his hands at this deal too as he pockets another substantial sum of money.

Juventus won’t care though as they will bag themselves a player with bundles of experience, despite being only 19-years-old.

De Ligt has featured 77 times for Ajax, scoring eight goals.

He also won the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup last season whilst also helping his side to the Champions League semi’s.

And in 2017, he was also part of the Ajax side that reached the Europa League final.

Last year’s Dutch Footballer of the Year was also named in the Champions League Squad of the Season before booking a place in the Nations League Team of the Tournament too.

De Ligt also became the Amsterdam club’s youngest captain in 2018.

On the international scale, the centre-back has 17 appearances for Netherlands under his belt since becoming the youngest player to start for the national team since 1931 in 2017.

Thing’s can only get better for de Ligt, surely.