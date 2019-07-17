A few weeks ago it was announced that Alberto Del Rio will be stepping back into the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

For years now all Del Rio has known is professional wrestling, with WWE being his most prominent run as a superstar, winning world championships and major accolades in his two stints with the company

But he has also been with Mexican promotion AAA, Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling, leaving the latter last year having no-shown an event in April.

One of his other passions though is MMA, and he decided to take up a role as a promoter for Hispanic promotion Combate Americas, but gave that up after less than a year after he decided to focus on just wrestling.

Del Rio will be returning to the promotion as a fighter though, where he will take on a legend of the sport in Tito Ortiz.

Del Rio's MMA record isn't terrible - holding a record of nine wins and five defeats, but Ortiz's pedigree is obviously far superior - after all he is a UFC Hall of Famer.

But the Mexican has age on his side, sometimes though age doesn't matter when you step into the cage though - ring rust will be his main problem having not fought since 2010.

Ortiz's last bout came in late 2018 under the Golden Boy Promotions banner, and he resumed his rivalry with Chuck Liddell.

Having lost in both fights to 'The Iceman' in 2004 and 2006, the 'Huntington Beach Bad Boy'

exacted revenge on Liddell with a first round KO.

He's also promising the exact same for Del Rio when they meet in late 2019.

"Well you know, it will be a three round fight, three, five-minute rounds, and I will train for three, five-minute rounds. And coming from the WWE, those guys can take a beating", Ortiz said on the Domenick Nati Show, per WrestlingInc.

"So let's see if Alberto can take a beating for a round. I guarantee it will be just like the last one, nice and short."

Considering in his last fight Ortiz finished Liddell in just under one round, he's guaranteeing he will KO Del Rio inside the first five minutes.

We will have to wait and see if that really does happen, but things are bound to get more heated the closer we get to the fight date - which is still to be determined.