'FaceApp' is the mobile phone application everyone is talking about at the moment.

Among other features, it allows users to upload selfies of themselves and then uses artificial intelligence to show what they'll look like in old age.

If you're 25 years old, for example, FaceApp will make you look 75. It can also make you look younger or change gender.

Celebrities are even using it and posting the results on social media with the hashtag #FaceAppChallenge.

Borussia Dortmund jumped on the bandwagon on Wednesday and used the app on the likes of Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Jadon Sancho.

Seeing what you could look like when you're older isn't for everyone, so some people are using FaceApp to fast forward time for others.

Tom Munns of the Liverpool Echo (@TomMunns1) has given Liverpool players the FaceApp treatment and the results are absolutely hilarious. Check it out below.

Our personal favourites are Roberto Firmino and Alisson, who look a lot better in their mid-70s than some of their Liverpool teammates.

If anything, Alisson looks like he would make a good Santa Claus lookalike with his white hair and beard.

And then there's James Milner, who at 33 years old remains absolutely ripped and doesn't seem to be ageing at Liverpool.