Arsenal vs Bayern Munich: Live stream and TV channel for friendly in USA

With the 2019/2020 Premier League season looming large, last year’s fifth placed team Arsenal will up the quality of their pre-season opposition tonight when they take on Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Unai Emery will be keen to add another victory under his belt following his side’s serene win over Colorado Rapids yesterday, with youngsters Bukayo Saka, James Olayinka and new signing Gabriel Martinelli all finding the back of the net.

Martinelli in particular shone up front and well deserved his 60th minute goal after a confident, energetic display.

Facing German powerhouse Bayern Munich will provide a far sterner test and it is likely that senior players Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mesut Ozil will feature more prominently than their cameos against Colorado the night before.

Where can I watch it?

The duel with Bayern can be watched on Premier Sports 1 in the UK, channel 412 for Sky customers, and channel 551 for those with Virgin Media.

Viewers can also livestream the match from www.premiersports.com without a Sky or Virgin subscription, although a Premier Sports subscription will be required.

What time does is start?

Kick-off is due at 18:00pm local time, or 04:00am GMT.

What next for Arsenal’s pre-season?

Arsenal will next take on Fiorentina on July 20, followed by a trip to Maryland to face Real Madrid, before wrapping up pre-season with tussles against Lyon and Barcelona in England and Spain respectively.

The 2019/2020 season

A disappointing 2018/2019 season, which saw Arsenal trail bitter rivals Tottenham by one point at the finale, and yet again fail to reach the Champions League, will be eagerly forgotten by Gunners’ fans, and with Emery’s apparent inclination to favour home-grown talent above overinflated price tags, a new approach could be just the remedy for Arsenal supporters’ ongoing woes.

A testing first five fixtures will see Arsenal play Newcastle, Burnley, Liverpool, Tottenham and Watford in August and September