Eden Hazard pays classy tribute to Chelsea with his new custom Nike boots

Eden Hazard completed his move to Real Madrid earlier this summer. 

The Belgian had been heavily linked with a switch since the conclusion of the 2018 World Cup, but he chose to stay committed to Chelsea for another year.

In fact, despite it being inevitable that he was going to leave Stamford Bridge, Hazard still gave his all during the 2018/19 season and at times, carried the Blues on his back. 

The forward was key in ensuring Chelsea a top-four finish and he also starred in the Europa League final victory against Arsenal. 

He's the definition of a true professional and because of that attitude, the London side didn't stand in the way of his transfer to Real.

Hazard was sold for a fee of €100 million and is expected to reach new heights in Spain, with many predicting he'll go on to challenge for the Ballon d'Or.

But despite securing his dream move, it's clear that the Belgian won't be forgetting his time at Chelsea. In fact, he'll be reminded of it every time he steps on the pitch next season. 

That's because Hazard has released a new pair of boots - and they pay a classy tribute to his former club. 

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

He'll be wearing the Nike Mercurial Vapor360 and has designed a boot that is mostly white and gold - reflecting Real's kit colours. 

But Hazard has also added a blue heel, which according to Nike "honours his former club".

Check out images below. 

p1dg0ad2q51upridp1gtb1tivvefb.jpgp1dg0aa4hh1gv48r713li1s641h7c9.jpgp1dg0aggcsb1vc8a7ib16d2kc8d.jpg

It's certainly a classy touch from the Belgian, who will also have his name and a number of Mercurial slogans printed on his boots.

Hazard's latest move once again re-assures Chelsea fans that he enjoyed his time in London and his attitude to the club means that he'll be given a warm welcome if he ever returns.   

As they say, once a blue, always a blue. 

