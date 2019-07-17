Who is the best midfielder in the Premier League right now?

It's hard to look past Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, who was fantastic last season as the Citizens completed the treble.

The 24-year-old also won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in June and was named Player of the Tournament ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, if we're talking about the best midfielder in the Premier League full stop, Kevin De Bruyne would most likely come out on top.

Injuries plagued the Belgian's 2018/19 campaign, but when he's on top form there's no one better - maybe even in Europe.

Silva and De Bruyne are in a class of their own at City, whose midfield options includes Fernandinho, David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan and now Rodri.

Liverpool are the only club who can compete with Pep Guardiola's side in the middle of the park when it comes to keeping and winning possession.

Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho were Jurgen Klopp's go-to midfield three last season, though the Reds also have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita.

As for the rest of the top six, Manchester United's best midfielder is Paul Pogba, Chelsea's is N'Golo Kante, Arsenal's is Mesut Ozil and Tottenham's is Christian Eriksen.

Man City fan @_bernardooooo has attempted to rank the Premier League's midfielders into categories ranging from 'world-class' to 'not footballers'.

And it's safe to say it's sparked debate amongst football fans. Check it out below.

World-class: Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho

Very good: David Silva, Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Fabinho

Good: Gylfi Sigurdsson, Moussa Sissoko, Mesut Ozil, N'Golo Kante, Youri Tielemans, Naby Keita, Ruben Neves, Wilfred Ndidi

Middle: Lucas Torreira, Declan Rice, Aaron Mooy (relegated), Ilkay Gundogan, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Idrissa Gueye, Phil Foden, James Milner, Adboulaye Doucoure, Dele Alli, Georginio Wijnaldum, Victor Wanyama, Andre Gomes, Luka Milivojevic

Trash: Scott McTominay, Nathaniel Chalobah, Tom Davies, Sean Longstaff, Matteo Guendouzi, Mark Noble, Joao Moutinho, James McArthur, Fred, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic, Manuel Lanzini, Ander Herrera (left Man Utd), Nemanja Matic, Eric Dier, Mohamed Elneny, Harry Winks, Granit Xhaka

Not footballers: Jonjo Shelvey, Jesse Lingard

Some questionable selections in there, such as Kante only being classed as a 'good' midfielder and Joao Moutinho falling under 'trash'.

What changes would you make? Have your say in the comments section.