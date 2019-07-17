Piers Morgan has taken aim at Women's World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe in recent weeks.

The British TV personality takes offense to what he describes as her 'arrogance' following glory with the United States.

"Wow. Doesn’t even look at him... such an arrogant piece of work," he tweeted in response to a video of Rapinoe signing a child's football at the ESPYs.

Of course, the USWNT star isn't the only person that annoys Morgan. In fact, he's become quite famous for his opinions on a number of other topics within the sporting world.

One that he's very vocal on, is Arsenal. Piers is well-known to be a huge supporter of the north London club, and he tweets about them very regularly.

On Wednesday, Mesut Ozil became the latest footballer to find himself on the end of Morgan's wrath, as the Good Morning Britain presenter took aim at his new look.

It's one, that Morgan believes makes him look like Rapinoe.

"Just when I thought Arsenal couldn't get more depressing, Sicknote appears to be now identifying as Megan Rapinoe," he tweeted.

We're not sure what's more amusing, the amount of offense that he's taken from Ozil's new haircut, or just him referring to the midfielder as 'Sicknote'.

Either way, it's yet another tweet that keeps Morgan in the limelight of the sporting world.

If he's already 'depressed' with Arsenal during pre-season, he'll no doubt have plenty to say when the Premier League kicks off next month.

Interestingly though, Piers isn't the only person who thinks Ozil has styled his new look on Rapinoe. His teammate Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang also made the same suggestion.

Posting an image of the pair side-by-side, the striker captioned his photo:

"Now I know how they won," referring to the US winning the Women’s World Cup earlier this month. "Best haircut you ever had bruder".

Ozil will be hoping his new look will inspire a Rapinoe level performance in the Gunners opening league fixture away to Newcastle on August 11.