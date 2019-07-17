The €120 million signing of Antoine Griezmann hasn’t put Barcelona off attempting to re-sign Neymar.

According to Marca, the Blaugrana are ‘desperately’ seeking a way to complete a deal for the Brazilian, who has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the Parc des Princes.

But Barcelona’s attempts to bring Neymar back are troubled by their current financial situation.

Barcelona have already spent €225m this summer, signing Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong (€75m), Neto (€26m) and Marc Cucurella (€4m).

The only departure at the Camp Nou has been Sergi Palencia’s move to Saint Etienne for a few million euros. Jesper Cillessen, Denis Suarez, Andre Gomes and Marc Cardona’s exits all contributed to last season’s figures.

So Barcelona begin their attempts to sign Neymar being €223m out of pocket. And the 27-year-old wouldn’t be cheap, with his valuation coming at between €175m and €200m.

So the Spanish champions could easily be at least €400m in deficit should they reach an agreement to sign Neymar.

Barça in €400m deficit

FIFA indicate that the difference between spending and sales on transfers cannot exceed €100m this year, so Barça could have to make €300m in player sales between now and June 30, 2020.

A few players have been linked with moves away from the club but still, raising €300m in less than a year will be tough.

They are reportedly ready to ship Philippe Coutinho after just one-and-a-half years.

And Ousmane Dembele could also be sold to raise the cash required to bring Neymar back.

Both of those players would attract hefty transfer fees, although it would mean Barcelona selling two talented players.

The likes of Malcom, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic could also depart.

Barcelona admitted to taking out a €35m loan to complete the deal to sign Griezmann and Marca claim another one could be required in this instance.

However they go about it, it’s clear that Barcelona are being pretty daring with their money right now.