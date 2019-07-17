Bolton Wanderers are a club in serious trouble.

The League One outfit are currently in administration, as prospective buyers attempt to complete a takeover.

But things have been moving slowly, and the dire situation is having a serious effect on players and coaches within the squad.

The Trotters were due to play a pre-season friendly against Chester on Friday, but that game has now been called off.

It may sound like drastic action, but the reason it's been cancelled is because members of the team have not been paid for 20 weeks.

It's quite unbelievable that a professional football club doesn't even have the money to pay basic wages of their staff.

Unsurprisingly, the situation is beginning to cause 'severe mental and emotional stress' amongst the group and that's one of the reasons that Friday's fixture has been called off.

"The players and coaching staff have not been paid by the club for 20 weeks and the administrators have not offered any financial assistance," a statement began.

"It is our understanding that there are sufficient funds to provide financial help immediately, but there has been none.

"As we have stated in a previous statement, all this has caused severe mental and emotional stress, affecting both our professional and personal lives, and this has now only increased.

"Certain individuals are in need of support and none has been forthcoming from the club. With the new season looming, it is becoming impossible to prepare correctly for the challenge ahead.

"Contracted players and staff have returned to what they hoped would be a resolved situation and a fresh start for everyone.

"They have undertaken their duties and obligations with diligence and professionalism but how long is it reasonable for us to do so without being paid?"

The situation is truly dire, and it's showing no signs of improving. Even if Bolton had gone ahead with the friendly, there would have been very few first-team members on show.

The club's official website lists just seven players on the first-team page - two of them are goalkeepers and as it stands, there are no defenders in the side.

A new season is fast approaching and right now, Bolton are in big trouble.

Bringing together a team that's strong enough to compete in League One will be the big challenge ahead of 2019/20 - but that can't happen until the players are paid what's owed to them.