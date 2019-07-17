Huddersfield Town caused an almighty stir when they released their kit for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday.

The Terriers, who were relegated from the Premier League last campaign, unveiled their kit with ‘Paddy Power’ written in large letters across the shirt, like a sash.

Not only is the kit hardly easy on the eye, but it may also fall foul of FA regulations.

They clearly state that a playing kit is only permitted to have “one single area not exceeding 250 square centimetres on the front of the shirt".

It’s led many to believe that it’s all just a PR stunt.

Yet Huddersfield wore their blue and white striped home shirt, with the large ‘Paddy Power’ text, for their pre-season friendly against Rochdale on Tuesday evening.

The FA have since reacted, saying they have contacted Huddersfield for more information about the heavily branded kit.

Huddersfield wore kit v Rochdale

“The FA has clear Kit & Advertising regulations for all club match day kits,” a statement reads.

“If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action.

“We have contacted Huddersfield Town about their 2019/20 kit to seek their observations.”

There is also the matter of promoting gambling.

Football and other clubs are under serious pressure over their relationship with the gambling industry, and Huddersfield’s kit goes against the direction that many are calling for.

Huddersfield’s press release did look pretty legitimate, though, and commercial director Sean Jarvis also spoke positively about the kit.

“The new 'sash' style logo is really eye-catching, and helps maintain our reputation as being innovators too," he said.

The BBC didn’t receive a response when they contacted Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power said, per BBC: “We're delighted to work with Huddersfield Town on this bold new kit design.

"As a brand which embraces doing things differently, we didn't want to get into shirt sponsorship just to do the same as everyone else.

“We feel the diagonal design will be the most distinctive sponsor logo in the Football League - appropriate for the most distinctive sponsor there is.

"We're sure Huddersfield fans will be delighted with this season's kit."