Manchester United mascot Fred the Red filmed winding up Leeds fans during friendly

Manchester United continued their preparations for next season with a win against Leeds United in Perth. 

The Red Devils are currently on the Australian leg of their pre-season tour and made light work of their rivals, who currently play in the Championship. 

Goals from Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial gave United a 4-0 win at Optus Stadium. 

Despite being played on the other side of the world, both teams brought supporters over from the UK to pack out the ground, with over 55,000 people in attendance. 

Given the historic rivalry between the clubs, there was a fear ahead of kick-off that the fans could cause some trouble. 

Thankfully, the game passed without serious incident - but there was one moment that got some Leeds supporters quite riled up.  

Fred the Red, Man United's mascot, decided to wander over to some of the Whites' faithful and decided to put on a show. 

The Red Devil bent down in front of the group and started to shake his backside, before turning around and waving at them. Check it out below. 

As you can see from the clip, his antics didn't go down well at all, with one fan throwing his pint at the mascot, before stewards set between them. 

Of course, it was all a bit of fun but unfortunately for Leeds fans, that's about as exciting as it got. Their team were thoroughly outplayed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side. 

United will be stepping up their preparations going forward, with games against Inter Milan, Tottenham and AC Milan coming up before their Premier League opener against Chelsea. 

Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly

It may have only been against Championship opposition, but the Manchester club did look sharp on Wednesday, and that's a very positive sign going into the 2019/20 campaign. 

