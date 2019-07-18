Manchester United fans all knew one thing about Daniel James when the club announced him as their first summer signing last month: he’s absolutely rapid.

Clips of the former Swansea City winger running fast - very fast - went viral on social media last season.

One video in particular - his goal against Brentford in the FA Cup back in February - was shared thousands of times.

It showed the Wales international sprinting with the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, leaving several opponents struggling to catch him before producing a composed finish past the goalkeeper.

Moments like this would have played a big part in United’s decision to shell out £15 million for his signature this summer.

James has now made two pre-season appearances for the Red Devils and, on both occasions, he’s caught the eye.

The 21-year-old was named Man of the Match following his impressive 45-minute display against Perth Glory last weekend.

He played the same number of minutes against Leeds United on Wednesday and there was one moment in particular which excited United supporters.

James hit the post on the stroke of half-time but it was the lightning-quick pace he showed to get into the opposition box which was quite remarkable.

The Welshman was behind Paul Pogba when the Frenchman sprayed a 30-yard pass forward to Marcus Rashford, who immediately turned and began running at Leeds’ defenders.

Most players wouldn’t have caught up with Rashford - let alone overtake him on the overlap - but James is blessed with extraordinary pace.

Within a matter of seconds, he was inside the Leeds box and shooting at goal.

He was very unfortunate to see his right-footed strike bounce back off the far post.

James will be a dangerous weapon for United on the counter-attack this season and no Premier League full-back will look forward to playing against him.

“Dan can play all across the front line,” Solskjaer told reporters earlier this week. “Obviously more right or left wing but he can play through the middle as well.

“Then again, it’s about finding a relationship that works, sometimes you want the full back to join the attack and maybe you don’t want a winger hugging the touchline.

“We’ll just have to find the balance between width and players in between, so I’m sure you’ll see him both right and left throughout the season.”