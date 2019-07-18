Juventus have completed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in a €75m deal.

De Ligt was absent from Ajax's pre-season camp in Austria as he and his representatives sorted out the deal with the Bianconeri.

Juve were initially hopeful of getting the teenage star for around €50m, but had to cough up the extra cash in order to get the deal over the line.

The 19-year-old centre-back was one of the most sought-after players in world football after his breakthrough season in 2018/19 in which he won a domestic double with Ajax.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and more elite clubs were after De Ligt's signature, but Juve were the ones that sealed the deal.

The prospect of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini and many more superstars surely played a big part in De Ligt's decision.

Whether the Dutchman will be an instant starter under Maurizio Sarri remains to be seen, with Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci the two first-choice centre-backs last season.

De Ligt previously stated that the two Juve centre-backs were two examples to him, before hinting that the deal was possible this summer.

"I am inspired by Chiellini and Bonucci, two examples for any defender," De Ligt said.

"Going to Juve? It could happen, but there are other clubs too: Raiola will decide my future. I hope Ronaldo plays, as it’ll be fascinating to take him on. I study Baresi and Maldini videos."

Can De Ligt and Ronaldo finally deliver the Champions League trophy for Gianluigi Buffon in 2019/20?

