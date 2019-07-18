Football

.

Juventus have completed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Juventus have completed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax in a €75m deal.

De Ligt was absent from Ajax's pre-season camp in Austria as he and his representatives sorted out the deal with the Bianconeri.

Juve were initially hopeful of getting the teenage star for around €50m, but had to cough up the extra cash in order to get the deal over the line.

The 19-year-old centre-back was one of the most sought-after players in world football after his breakthrough season in 2018/19 in which he won a domestic double with Ajax.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and more elite clubs were after De Ligt's signature, but Juve were the ones that sealed the deal.

The prospect of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Chiellini and many more superstars surely played a big part in De Ligt's decision.

Whether the Dutchman will be an instant starter under Maurizio Sarri remains to be seen, with Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci the two first-choice centre-backs last season.

De Ligt previously stated that the two Juve centre-backs were two examples to him, before hinting that the deal was possible this summer.

Mattihjs de Ligt scored against Juventus last season

"I am inspired by Chiellini and Bonucci, two examples for any defender," De Ligt said.

"Going to Juve? It could happen, but there are other clubs too: Raiola will decide my future. I hope Ronaldo plays, as it’ll be fascinating to take him on. I study Baresi and Maldini videos."

Can De Ligt and Ronaldo finally deliver the Champions League trophy for Gianluigi Buffon in 2019/20?

How do you think De Ligt will do in Serie A with Juve? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

Topics:
Football
Maurizio Sarri
Leonardo Bonucci
Giorgio Chiellini
Gianluigi Buffon
Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again