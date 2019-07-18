Arsenal have given themselves a massive confidence booster heading into the new season after defeating Bayern Munich 2-1 in the International Champions Cup.

The Gunners took the lead when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang forced an own goal from Louis Poznanski just after the break.

But the German champions restored parity with 20 minutes remaining.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry lifted the ball into the box and Robert Lewandowski's header found the top corner.

With 10 minutes remaining, Arsenal sent on youngster Eddie Nketiah with the job of getting the winner.

And he did just that.

Tyreece John-Jules showed great composure to take the ball down in the box before exchanging a neat one-two with Calum Chambers.

The 18-year-old then pulled the ball back for Nketiah, who had the easy task of finishing from close range.

Watch the goal below:

Great play by the two youngsters.

In all, Nketiah was on the pitch for just nine minutes.

In that time he made three shots and scored the winner, which was enough to receive the Man of the Match award.

Nketiah, who has made 19 competitive appearances for Arsenal and scored three goals, was ecstatic with the win.

"It's brilliant," he told Arsenal.com. "They're such a great team and it was a great experience to come on.

"I didn't come on for long, so I just wanted to make an impact and do well. Luckily I was in the right place at the right time. I'm grateful.

"I think the play broke down a bit and I saw Tyreece dribbling down the wing. I just made sure I was in a good position, a central position, and yeah it came to me and I made sure I put it away.

"Pre-season is vital. I always try to come back in tip-top shape and do my best. It's a chance. I came on today and I took my chance. That's all I can do."

The 20-year-old then revealed what he intends to do with his Man of the Match award.

"That's going in my trophy cabinet," he said. "I've got a few top goalscorer awards from younger ages, so that's going to slot in nicely along with those.

"It's a nice feeling to get this. It's a good achievement."