It’s a period of transition for Newcastle United.

Owner Mike Ashley has proven to shock fans once again with the letting go of Champions League winning manager, Rafael Benitez.

With the Spaniard seeing the exit door – fans hoped for the new ‘messiah’ to take charge.

Well, it wasn’t quite to be.

Steve Bruce, former Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday boss, has put pen to paper with the Geordie outfit as he gets set to take on arguably one of the game’s most challenging jobs this season.

So, will the former Manchester United star make an impact on the Toon?

Alan Shearer doesn’t seem convinced.

In an interview with The Sun, the former manager himself admits that he dined with Bruce only three weeks before and made clear that it would be a mistake to take the reins.

“My advice to him that night was simple: “No, no, no, don’t take it.”

“I said: ‘Why are you going to be any different to Keegan or Benitez? If you take it, you must be mad because you know how it works there.’

“But Steve is his own man and I respect that. I can’t tell him what to do, even though he is a good friend of mine.

“He was not Newcastle’s first choice to replace Rafa. He might not even have been their second, third or fourth pick.

“It looks more like he could have been the last man standing — and Newcastle just knew he would probably take the job because he has always wanted it.”

It seems Ashley knew how to play his cards right.

With the new gaffer only earning £1 millon-per-year at St James’ Park, it goes to show the manipulative style of the hated owner as he knew how much Bruce wanted the position.

“At 58, Steve is now at an age where he probably feels he could not turn it down, having been close to it once or twice before.

“As an individual, you always think you are going to be the one that can change things, even if it rarely ends up being the case.

“But Steve can have no excuses at all if it goes wrong because he knows exactly what he is taking on.”

An interesting Premier League campaign to come for Newcastle United, and with a 4-0 pre-season defeat to Wolves last night, goes to show that it could be rocky new months ahead.

If record goal scorer and talisman, Shearer admits the difficulty of the job – is it really looking optimistic?

Not so much.

Good Luck, Bruce - you may need it.