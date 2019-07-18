As things stand, it’s going to be difficult for Neymar to force a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Despite the fact the Brazilian is desperate to leave and PSG are happy for him to go, any club wanting to sign him must cough up an eye-watering amount of money.

PSG want more than the £200 million they paid Barcelona for Neymar’s services two years ago, but this rules out almost every club in the world.

Barça, the club Neymar would prefer to return to, reportedly made an opening offer of €40 million plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele earlier this week.

The total value of this deal exceeds £200 million but PSG dismissed it.

Having spent big this summer on Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann, Barça are not in a position to offer PSG a straight cash deal for the world-class South American forward.

This means Neymar’s chances of returning to Camp Nou this summer appear to be extremely slim.

Subsequently, Neymar’s camp are now looking at alternative options.

And Mundo Deportivo understand that Neymar’s father is poised to travel to Turin to meet with Fabio Paratici, who is the sporting director of Juventus.

This meeting is described as “merely informative” at the moment, although the report claims that Juventus are not ruling out the idea of signing Neymar if a good opportunity presents itself from an economic point of view.

Juve have already spent big money this summer on Matthijs De Ligt, Cristian Romero, Luca Pellegrini and Merih Demiral.

They’ve also brought in Aaron Ramsey, Gianluigi Buffon and Adrien Rabiot on expensive contracts, despite signing them on free transfers.

New manager Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Massimiliano Allegri this summer, is also earning decent money in Turin.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the best-paid player at Juventus and Neymar would expect a similar salary if he was to join the Old Lady.

It’s hard to imagine that Juve would be able to finance a deal for Neymar.

However, if it does happen, the Italian giants would surely be favourites to win next season’s Champions League.

Imagine Neymar, Ronaldo and De Ligt in the same starting line-up. The stuff of dreams.

For now, it remains very much a fantasy. But never say never in football.