Arsenal defeated Bayern 2-1 in their International Champions Cup game on Wednesday night.

The Premier League outfit took the lead just after the break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's cross was deflected by Louis Poznanski and the ball made it's way past Manuel Neuer.

Bayern levelled proceedings through Robert Lewandowski but Eddie Nketiah stepped off the bench to give Arsenal the victory.

Aubameyang has been considered one of the quickest players in the world for many years.

He was consistently ranked as the fastest footballer on the video game series FIFA.

The Gabonese international lost his tag as the quickest player on FIFA 19 this year, 'only' being handed 94 pace.

But he showed exactly why he's built a reputation for speed against Bayern on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old sensed an opportunity to break after a wayward corner from Bayern landed at his feet.

Aubameyang then turned on the afterburners as he raced up the pitch.

After making his way to the edge of Bayern's box in a matter of seconds, Aubameyang then teed up Mesut Ozil, who couldn't do his run justice.

Watch it below:

Electric pace. Despite being in his thirties, he clearly hasn't lost any of his speed yet.

As the commentator said: 'Try and catch him if you can, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'.

Unai Emery spoke to the media after his side's victory.

"We are in the pre-season," he said, per football.london. "Our objective was to take rhythm, take minutes and have confidence playing and also use different players mixed with the experienced players.

"We want to win every match, this is not the most important but really we can see important things for us, for our ideas."

A number of youngsters impressed for Arsenal, including Tyreece John-Jules and Nketiah, who was give Man of the Match.

Emery described the performances of his youngsters as 'very positive'.

"For them it's important that each match and each training they give us their performance and energy," he continued. "We have the responsibility with the young players to give them chances.

"We want to use different young players to help. Some players will be with us in pre-season, some players will be with us in the season.

"Each minute they show their performance against big players. For example the one-to-one [Eddie] Nketiah against [Niklas] Sule showed how he can respond.

"Today was very positive."