Tyson Fury has admitted that he tried to talk brother Tommy out of joining reality TV show Love Island.

On hearing that his younger brother - also pursuing a career in boxing - would be entering the villa, the Gypsy King was worried about the implications that becoming a TV star would have on his brother’s very early career.

Sure enough, Tommy Fury has become a huge fan favourite on the show since the end of the very first episode. After a rough start, the 20-year-old coupled up with Instagram influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

The two have gone on to become the favourites to win the show and are almost sure to reach at least the finals since the two have declared their love for each other amid their stay in the luxurious villa in Majorca.

Initially, the heavyweight champion believed that the fame the show brings might have derailed his boxing career.

He said, as per The Metro: “You know what, when you’re trying to be a boxer – as a young professional he’s had two professional fights – I thought he’s a good looking lad and he might get carried away in being a TV reality star rather than being a fighting man, and it’s the last thing he needs to do when he’s trying to become a professional fighter.

“So, at first I said 'nah, it won’t be a good idea that, you’ll mess up what you’re doing in your career, you’re on a roll, keep with the boxing'”.

Then, Fury had a change of heart and has since realised that his little brother might have done exactly the right thing for a young upcoming boxer to raise their profile.

“Then I thought about it and you know what, it can only enhance his career by getting more people to know him,” said the 30-year-old.

When asked if the Love Island star will leave the villa and go back to boxing, Fury was convinced that his brother will have the gloves back on in no time.

“One hundred percent. He’s been on the show, I don’t know, about six weeks, and he’s probably already got more of a following than if he would’ve had 40 professional fights, so I think it’s a very good move what he’s doing.”

“It can only enhance his career, raise his profile, people will want to come and see him fight," he concluded.

In fact, as it stands, the official Gypsy King Instagram account has just over two million followers. Since his appearance in the villa, Tommy Fury’s account has reached 1.7 million followers. Unbelievably, there is just 300,000 followers between a former undisputed world heavyweight champion and a Love Island superstar.

The older brother shouldn’t be too harsh on his sibling, though, as it looks like the light heavyweight fighter has been keeping up with training whilst in the villa gym. Often, he can be seen hitting the pads with his fellow islanders in preparation for his third fight when he eventually leaves.