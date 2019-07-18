Floyd Mayweather is desperate to box UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to the fighter’s manager.

Clearly taking inspiration from his last fight, the American boxer retired from the ring two years ago after disposing of a different UFC fighter in the form of Conor McGregor in the ring.

The 41-year-old defeated the UFC superstar inside the 11th round of his boxing debut which, turned out to be his last. Instead, the Irishman returned back to the Octagon in UFC 229, losing to Khabib by way of submission in the fourth round.

Unfortunately, though, the fight was remembered for the wrong reasons as both fighters suffered serious consequences from the UFC board after their involvement in some ugly post-fight scenes.

According to Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, Mr. Money himself is short of cash and is desperate for another pay-out against another great UFC fighter turned unexperienced boxer.

He told TMZ Sports that the 42-year-old is running out of money only two years into his retirement and has been begging him for a match-up for some time.

He said: "Floyd Mayweather to this day keeps begging to fight Khabib, begging!

“Floyd’s running out of money.

“I'm telling you, people reaching out to me every week about Floyd to fight Khabib but at the end of the day, we're not interested, for now.”

It took Mayweather one round to earn £7 million in his rather unconventional boxing match with Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

Abdelaziz will be making Mayweather wait for some time, however, with UFC fights being prepared and rumoured all over the shop for Khabib.

First, he will take on interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier on September 7 in Abu Dhabi.

Abdelaziz was not short of names that his fighter will more than likely be facing way before he steps into the boxing ring.

“We got El Cuccy (Tony Ferguson) he’s next — we got a lot of killers in this weight division.

“We got my man Georges St-Pierre - he might be next too.

“I can see Georges fighting Khabib before Tony fights Khabib but of course, Dustin is next.”