Seattle Sounders v Borussia Dortmund might have been a regular pre-season friendly for most of us, but the fixture gave eight-year-old Bheem Goyal an experience that he’ll never forget.

Young Bheem sadly suffers from leukaemia but was handed the opportunity to start the match in goal for the Sounders.

The Major League Soccer side have a partnership with the brilliant ‘Make-A-Wish Foundation’, an international organisation that works to fulfil the wishes of sick children all over the world.

The foundation helped Bheem get in touch with the Sounders, who allowed the youngster to have some game time against the Bundesliga giants.

What a beautiful gesture.

Bheem found himself on the same pitch as the likes of Mario Gotze, Julian Weigl and Paco Alcacer.

And he completed one pass, shortly after kick-off, before being replaced by Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.

What a pass, Bheem!

The young lad then ran off the pitch and high-fived the Sounders substitutes and coaching staff in the dugout.

We’re not crying, you are.

Bheem also got to train with the team in the build-up to the match and Sounders have released a touching video showcasing his journey over the past few days.

“It was great to have him out and training with us to see what we’re doing, get his mind off things,” Frei said, after meeting with Goyal.

“Sports always give you an outlet. They allow you to disappear in your own world and forget about your worries.”

Well played to everyone involved. The power of football.

Sounders maybe should have kept Bheem in goal because they went on to lose the match 3-1.

Marius Wolf put the German outfit 1-0 up in the 36th minute before Alcacer doubled their advantage early in the second half.

Jonathan Campbell pulled a goal back for the hosts shortly afterwards but Jadon Sancho’s 77th-minute strike restored BVB’s two-goal lead.