Football

.

Daniel Sturridge banned from football for six weeks and fined £75k after breaking betting rules

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Daniel Sturridge has been handed a six week ban and fined £75,000 for breaching FA gambling regulations.

"The Regulatory Commission found proved charges 3 and 4, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel) to Sevilla FC," the FA said in their statement, per the Mirror.

"In issuing that instruction, the Regulatory Commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

"By way of sanction, the Regulatory Commission imposed on Mr Sturridge a 6 week suspension from participation in any domestic football matches (including friendlies), such suspension being effective from 17 July 2019.

"Four weeks of that ban have been suspended until 31 August 2019, meaning that Mr Sturridge will be able to resume participating by 31 July 2019 in the event he commits no further breaches of FA Rule E8. In addition, the Regulatory Commission imposed a fine of £75,000 on Mr Sturridge."

According to the BBC, the FA has said it will appeal against the dismissal by an independent regulatory commission of various charges alleging he passed on inside information over a potential transfer in January 2018.

Despite that, it's been a nightmare summer for Sturridge.

The 29-year-old's football career has been in decline in the past few years and he was not handed a new contract by Liverpool.

As things stand, he is still without a club.

Daniel Sturridge is still without a club

Sturridge also had his house broken into earlier this month.

A number of his possessions were stolen, including his dog, Lucci.

That prompted Sturridge to take to social media and plea for the return of his 'best friend'.

Lucci was later returned but it would have been a stressful time for Sturridge.

And, just a week after that episode, the former Liverpool striker has been handed a six-week ban and a hefty fine.

Sturridge will want to forget this summer in a hurry.

Topics:
Football
Sevilla
Daniel Sturridge
Liverpool

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again