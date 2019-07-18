Daniel Sturridge has been handed a six week ban and fined £75,000 for breaching FA gambling regulations.

"The Regulatory Commission found proved charges 3 and 4, which alleged that, in that same transfer window, Mr Sturridge had instructed his brother, Leon, to bet on a possible move by him (Daniel) to Sevilla FC," the FA said in their statement, per the Mirror.

"In issuing that instruction, the Regulatory Commission found that, as a matter of fact, Mr Sturridge had provided his brother with inside information for that purpose.

"By way of sanction, the Regulatory Commission imposed on Mr Sturridge a 6 week suspension from participation in any domestic football matches (including friendlies), such suspension being effective from 17 July 2019.

"Four weeks of that ban have been suspended until 31 August 2019, meaning that Mr Sturridge will be able to resume participating by 31 July 2019 in the event he commits no further breaches of FA Rule E8. In addition, the Regulatory Commission imposed a fine of £75,000 on Mr Sturridge."

According to the BBC, the FA has said it will appeal against the dismissal by an independent regulatory commission of various charges alleging he passed on inside information over a potential transfer in January 2018.

Despite that, it's been a nightmare summer for Sturridge.

The 29-year-old's football career has been in decline in the past few years and he was not handed a new contract by Liverpool.

As things stand, he is still without a club.

Sturridge also had his house broken into earlier this month.

A number of his possessions were stolen, including his dog, Lucci.

That prompted Sturridge to take to social media and plea for the return of his 'best friend'.

Lucci was later returned but it would have been a stressful time for Sturridge.

And, just a week after that episode, the former Liverpool striker has been handed a six-week ban and a hefty fine.

Sturridge will want to forget this summer in a hurry.