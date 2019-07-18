Hands up who’s looking forward to watching Eden Hazard at Real Madrid?

The Belgian completed a deal that could exceed £150 million to join Los Blancos in June, bringing to an end a glorious seven-year stint at Chelsea.

Hazard established himself as one of the best players in the world in those seven years, scoring 110 goals in 352 games for the Blues.

The 28-year-old will be a crucial addition to Real Madrid’s attack.

Barcelona, meanwhile, responded themselves by completing the £108m signing of Antoine Griezmann.

Yet there are rumours that the Blaugrana could still complete a deal to sign Neymar, who has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club according to Sky Sports.

Barcelona’s remaining transfer budget poses a problem - they required a £31.5m loan to help pay Griezmann’s release clause - but players could be exchanged in order to re-sign Neymar.

Hazard vs Neymar

So it calls for a comparison between Hazard and Neymar.

We’ve used stats from transfermarkt, WhoScored and Squawka to collate this information, which compares their career stats for club and country as well as their 2018-19 stats.

Career club stats

Career international stats

2018-19 stats

Neymar managed just one fewer goal than Hazard in the league despite making 20 fewer appearances, although the Belgian's contributions - with 15 assists to go with his 16 goals - were outstanding.

WhoScored gave Neymar a higher rating than Hazard - 8.26 in Ligue 1 compared to Hazard's 7.81 in the Premier League - but it's clear through their chances created that the Belgium international was so important to Chelsea last season.

Neymar completed more dribbles than Hazard did but he was also dispossessed more often, losing the ball 4.2 times per game.

Honours

Neymar

Santos

Campeonato Paulista: 2010, 2011, 2012

Copa do Brasil: 2010

Copa Libertadores: 2011

Recopa Sudamericana: 2012

Barcelona

La Liga: 2014–15, 2015–16

Copa del Rey: 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17

Supercopa de España: 2013

UEFA Champions League: 2014–15

FIFA Club World Cup: 2015

Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1: 2017–18, 2018–19

Coupe de France: 2017–18

Coupe de la Ligue: 2017–18

Trophée des Champions: 2018

Brazil

FIFA Confederations Cup: 2013

Olympic Gold Medal: 2016

Individual

World Soccer Young Player of the Year: 2011

FIFA Puskás Award: 2011

FIFA Confederations Cup Golden Ball: 2013

UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year: 2017–18

UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19

FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2015, 2017

Hazard

Lille

Ligue 1: 2010–11

Coupe de France: 2010–11

Chelsea

Premier League: 2014–15, 2016–17

FA Cup: 2017–18

Football League/EFL Cup: 2014–15

UEFA Europa League: 2012–13, 2018–19

Individual

Premier League Player of the Season: 2014–15

PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17

PFA Young Player of the Year: 2013–14

Right now, it's hard to say that Neymar is a better player than Hazard.

The Belgian was phenomenal for Chelsea, while Neymar had an injury-hit season for PSG.

And Hazard flourishing in the Premier League is more valuable than Neymar performing well in Ligue 1.

The easiest way to compare them? Get them both in La Liga, playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona, and see who comes out on top.