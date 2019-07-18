Football

.

Comparing Eden Hazard and Neymar's stats ahead of potential La Liga rivalry

Football News
Hands up who’s looking forward to watching Eden Hazard at Real Madrid?

The Belgian completed a deal that could exceed £150 million to join Los Blancos in June, bringing to an end a glorious seven-year stint at Chelsea.

Hazard established himself as one of the best players in the world in those seven years, scoring 110 goals in 352 games for the Blues.

The 28-year-old will be a crucial addition to Real Madrid’s attack.

Barcelona, meanwhile, responded themselves by completing the £108m signing of Antoine Griezmann.

Yet there are rumours that the Blaugrana could still complete a deal to sign Neymar, who has informed Paris Saint-Germain of his desire to leave the club according to Sky Sports.

Barcelona’s remaining transfer budget poses a problem - they required a £31.5m loan to help pay Griezmann’s release clause - but players could be exchanged in order to re-sign Neymar.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-NICE

Hazard vs Neymar

So it calls for a comparison between Hazard and Neymar.

We’ve used stats from transfermarkt, WhoScored and Squawka to collate this information, which compares their career stats for club and country as well as their 2018-19 stats.

Career club stats

p1dg2afhph1pruvfe1sqprb2ncac.jpg

TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C3-CHELSEA-ARSENAL-FINAL

Career international stats

p1dg2ajno4hm2u6cdqo10qoq0he.jpg

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEX

2018-19 stats

p1dg2amdob8q7177aa231plm1nfrg.jpg

Neymar managed just one fewer goal than Hazard in the league despite making 20 fewer appearances, although the Belgian's contributions - with 15 assists to go with his 16 goals - were outstanding.

FBL-ESP-BEL-REAL MADRID

p1dg2bf1n6tnn2ulol31o2t1u4am.jpg

p1dg2ap4ficmcj0718fb1hh1trrk.jpg

WhoScored gave Neymar a higher rating than Hazard - 8.26 in Ligue 1 compared to Hazard's 7.81 in the Premier League - but it's clear through their chances created that the Belgium international was so important to Chelsea last season.

Neymar completed more dribbles than Hazard did but he was also dispossessed more often, losing the ball 4.2 times per game.

FBL-EUR-C1-BELGRADE-PSG

Honours

Neymar

Santos

  • Campeonato Paulista: 2010, 2011, 2012
  • Copa do Brasil: 2010
  • Copa Libertadores: 2011
  • Recopa Sudamericana: 2012

Barcelona

  • La Liga: 2014–15, 2015–16
  • Copa del Rey: 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17
  • Supercopa de España: 2013
  • UEFA Champions League: 2014–15
  • FIFA Club World Cup: 2015

Paris Saint-Germain

  • Ligue 1: 2017–18, 2018–19
  • Coupe de France: 2017–18
  • Coupe de la Ligue: 2017–18
  • Trophée des Champions: 2018

Brazil

  • FIFA Confederations Cup: 2013
  • Olympic Gold Medal: 2016

Individual

  • World Soccer Young Player of the Year: 2011
  • FIFA Puskás Award: 2011
  • FIFA Confederations Cup Golden Ball: 2013
  • UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year: 2017–18
  • UNFP Ligue 1 Team of the Year: 2017–18, 2018–19
  • FIFA FIFPro World XI: 2015, 2017

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-DIJON

Hazard

Lille

  • Ligue 1: 2010–11
  • Coupe de France: 2010–11

Chelsea

  • Premier League: 2014–15, 2016–17
  • FA Cup: 2017–18
  • Football League/EFL Cup: 2014–15 
  • UEFA Europa League: 2012–13, 2018–19

Individual

  • Premier League Player of the Season: 2014–15
  • PFA Premier League Team of the Year: 2012–13, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2016–17
  • PFA Young Player of the Year: 2013–14

Leicester City v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Right now, it's hard to say that Neymar is a better player than Hazard.

The Belgian was phenomenal for Chelsea, while Neymar had an injury-hit season for PSG.

And Hazard flourishing in the Premier League is more valuable than Neymar performing well in Ligue 1.

The easiest way to compare them? Get them both in La Liga, playing for Real Madrid and Barcelona, and see who comes out on top.

Topics:
Football
Belgium Football
Eden Hazard
La Liga
Neymar
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Chelsea

