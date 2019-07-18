Last week, Peter Crouch announced his retirement from football.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham striker hung up the boots after a successful career – scoring 108 goals in 486 games in the Premier League.

‘Crouchy’ established himself on the global stage, and despite critique for his abnormal height and body structure – he was one of the best on his day.

Although the doors close on his footballing career, FIFA have decided to mark his incredible contribution to the sport with a remarkable new FIFA 19 Ultimate Team card.

Look at those stats.

Imagine having Crouch on a one-on-one with 81 pace and 88 dribbling?

The physique and shooting attributes are also to be admired with 95 strength and 92 rated finishing.

With historic strikes such as that goal for Stoke versus Man City, and the acrobatic overhead kick for Liverpool in the Champions League – it’s hard to disagree with FIFA on that one.

The former England international has been winding down the gears in recent times with spells at Stoke City and Burnley as of late.

With football aside, Crouch has established himself on an alternative scene – making podcasts.

Crouch alongside BBC 5 Live radio hosts - reveals secrets on his career, his views on current footballing drama and some stories from the past which will definitely give you a giggle.

The former striker has always been regarded as somewhat of a funny man, and if you were to listen to ‘That Peter Crouch Podcast’ – you’d find it hard to disagree.

The future is unclear for Crouchy, with podcasts being the current venture – will he try his hand his coaching in time to come?

We’d love to see it.

A memorable career for the forward, and a deserved break from the sport – with FIFA giving him the send-off he deserves with that incredible new Ultimate Team card.

An iconic figure for myself and I’m sure many others growing up.

Good luck, Crouchy – you’ll be missed.