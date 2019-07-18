Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siii' celebration in PES 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siii' celebration in PES 2020 is likely to beat FIFA 20's effort

Football News
It was revealed earlier this week that Juventus have signed an exclusive deal with Konami and eFootball PES 2020.

“The new and exciting partnership with Konami will see the eFootball PES series have exclusive use of Juventus intellectual property within console football video games, including the team name, the crest, and official kits,” a statement on Juventus’ website read.

“In addition, the development team has been granted in-depth access to the players themselves, via full-body 3D scan, in order to recreate their likeliness in the game as accurately as possible.”

PES' gain is very much FIFA's loss.

FIFA 20 will not feature Juventus' name, crest or kit.

As a result, they will be known as 'Piemonte Calcio' on the upcoming edition of the game.

This comes as a big boost to PES, who will no doubt be looking to capitalise on getting the rights to Juventus.

One of the biggest things that the developers will be looking to get right is Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic 'Siii' celebration.

And they seem to have done just that.

Footage has now been released of Ronaldo's celebration - and it looks great.

View it below:

You can also see how the celebration differs in FIFA 19 and PES 2020 below:

We don't know what Ronaldo's celebration will look like on FIFA 20 yet but, judging on how it looked on FIFA 19, it will take some beating PES 2020's effort.

Konami have also been releasing headshots of a number of players.

Here's Ronaldo and Blaise Matuidi...

Miralem Pjanic and Giorgio Chiellini also look very life-like...

Here's what Paul Pogba and Thomas Muller will look like in the game...

And here's two of the world's best goalkeepers, Manuel Neuer and David de Gea...

PES seem to have done a very good job.

2019 might be the year to buy PES instead of FIFA...

The game is set to be released on September 10, while the demo is set to be released a few weeks earlier on July 31.

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Football
Blaise Matuidi
Miralem Pjanic
Giorgio Chiellini
Thomas Muller
Paul Pogba
Manuel Neuer
Juventus
David De Gea
Cristiano Ronaldo

