David Duval endured a nightmare opening round at the 2019 Open, highlighted by an extraordinary score of 13 on the par five 7th at Royal Portrush, where the American played the wrong ball after losing his initial tee shot.

The American came out the gates red hot, birdieing the first two holes causing golf fans to reminisce of his famous victory at Royal Lytham back in 2001.

However, then came a string of unforgivable errors for the 47-year-old, after a quadruple bogey on the par four 5th, he carded the highest ever score on a single hole at the tournament for 69 years and the third highest in history with a disastrous 13.

He was originally assessed a 15 before it was changed to a more respectable, but unlucky, 13, after hitting two provisionals off the tee and then mistakingly playing his third ball for the majority of the hole before realising it was his second provisional.

The former world No. 1 is currently 15 over after 16 holes, leaving him dead last and eager to get back in the commentary box where he spends most of his time these days after a truly embarrassing opening round at the 148th Open.

Duval’s career certainly won’t be tarnished as the Colorado-native finished in the top 5 on the PGA Tour’s money list between 1997-2000, and in addition to his major win at Royal Lytham, he also won the 1997 Tour Championship and the 1999 Players Championship.

Avid golfer and Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan chimed in on his thoughts on the American’s farcical play and tweeted: “To put things into perspective, I’ve never shot more than 11 at any hole in my golfing life. And I’ve had some shockers.”

Duval isn't the only player to suffer a nightmare hole, however, as Northern Irish favourite Rory McIlroy endured a quadruple bogey on his very first hole.

And after three holes, he was a remarkable five over par.