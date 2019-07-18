There are now three weeks to go before the summer transfer window closes for Premier League clubs.

Manchester United have only managed to sign two players so far - Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a combined £65 million - and a Premier League title challenge feels out of the question.

While James and Wan-Bissaka are talented young players with big futures ahead of them, United need more - a lot more - in order to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

One player who would strengthen them significantly is Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire.

The England international is keen to leave the King Power Stadium for a bigger club before the start of the 2019/20 season and Man Utd are currently at the front of the queue.

The Sun reported that United had agreed a world-record £80 million fee for the 26-year-old last weekend, but somebody there clearly jumped the gun.

The same newspaper is now reporting that Leicester are demanding up to £85 million for their star defender.

They also claim that Maguire wants to become Man Utd captain.

He reportedly believes that he has the right temperament to skipper one of Europe’s biggest teams and feels he could persuade Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to one day give him the captaincy.

Maguire is aware, though, that he may not get the armband immediately.

Ashley Young, Paul Pogba and David de Gea are all among the players that Solskjaer is understood to be considering for the captaincy following the departure of Antonio Valencia.

But Maguire may feel that he could emerge as a late candidate for the role if a deal is completed in the coming days.

Man Utd have had some exceptional captains in the past.

Sir Bobby Charlton, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Nemanja Vidic and Wayne Rooney among them.

Now more than ever, though, they need some real leadership - a talisman prepared to inspire his teammates and rally those around him.

Is Maguire the man for the job?

He certainly thinks so - but whether Solskjaer agrees is another matter.