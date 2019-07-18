England Roses: We are where we wanted to be at the Netball World Cup

England Roses defeated Trinidad and Tobago – their fifth win from five – at the Netball World Cup, and their place in the last four has now been confirmed after South Africa beat Uganda in the day’s final match.

“We couldn’t be happier or more proud of ourselves to get to this point, but now there’s another step up tomorrow and into the weekend as well. It takes some of the pressure off your shoulders. When you’re at home, you expect to perform, and making that top four – making the semi-final – is where we wanted to be, and we’ve done it in style,” said Jo Harten.

England now faces South Africa in their final Group G game tonight, with the winner topping the group. Australia and New Zealand play each other this morning – a fixture which confirmed the winner of Group F and the match more than lived up to its billing, coming down to the final few seconds as a New Zealand miss ensured Australia ran out winners by a one-goal margin: 50-49.

The Diamonds had established a significant lead at one point, but the Silver Ferns came roaring back to set up the astonishing closing minutes.

“It’s just that rivalry we have with them. It’s always a tough battle and they definitely weren’t going to give up at the half time and we knew that. I think it’s just that Aussie against New Zealand thing – it’s always going to go right down to the final whistle as it did,” said Liz Watson.

England Rose's game tips off at 8 pm tonight on BBC red button, where England will aim to get the sixth win of this tournament.

“I reckon South Africa is going to bring it. I reckon they think they can probably beat us. They’ll have looked at that game today and probably seen a few weaknesses in our fair game, but we’ve been looking at them the whole way through.

“They pipped us in January in the Quad Series, so we’re not taking them lightly. We want to win every game we play in this World Cup and we know that’s what it takes to be world champions.

“We want to win every single game and beat every opposition we face. That’s the mentality of this team – that’s always been our aim coming through this season and into the World Cup, so bring it on,” Jo Harten.