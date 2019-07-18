It is without a doubt that Ronaldinho was one of the greatest in world football.

A majestic style of play, with 196 goals and 161 assists in his career to showcase this.

The Brazilian playmaker enjoyed much success on the pitch, guiding his international side to glory in the 2002 World Cup and delivering the trophy for Barcelona in the 2006 Champions League final.

To footballing fans across the globe, Ronaldinho was an inspiration.

Last year, the 39-year-old retired from the game – closing the doors on an extremely successful career.

However – it seems the magician could be back on the pitch this summer with a potential move to Maltese side, Birkirkara.

According to Times of Malta, it has been confirmed by the clubs technical director Michael Valenzia that the former World Cup winner could be coming out of retirement.

“I can confirm that there exists the possibility that Birkirkara FC could sign Ronaldinho,” he told the Times of Malta.

“There is nothing yet concluded but talks are ongoing and one has to be patient and see how things evolve.”

It’s been reported that a potential deal came out during the club’s talks with a foreign company who wish to sponsor a club in the Premier League.

“At the moment we are in talks with foreign investors who are ready to act as sponsors to our club and during negotiations it came out that some of the persons involved have a connection with Ronaldinho’s entourage.

“Ronaldinho’s people are interested in seeing the player joining a small club and are keen to promote this deal.

“Surely, such a transfer would give our club a massive lift not only from a playing aspect but also from a marketing point of view as Ronaldinho is among the top 20 players in the history of football.”

A deal we can all hope comes into effect this summer.

Seeing the 39-year-old humiliate defenders in the Maltese league would make for some entertaining viewing.

C’mon Ronaldinho – dust off the boots and get back in the game.