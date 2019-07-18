Manchester United have reportedly tabled a £62.1 million bid for Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Yes, really.

That's according to FC Inter News. They say Aubameyang has been identified as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

Now, this rumour should be taken with a pinch of salt. FC Inter News can't be considered to be a reliable source.

Indeed, Sport Witness write: "This is likely FC Inter News looking for reasons to feel cheerful over Lukaku."

Even if Lukaku does leave, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may feel content enough with his attacking options - including Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez and promising youngster Mason Greenwood - to not consider finding a replacement a necessary objective.

But FC Inter News' report claims that Arsenal are trying to resist Man United's attempts to lure Aubameyang to Old Trafford.

Aubameyang scored 31 goals in all competitions for Arsenal last season and the Gunners will be reluctant to sell, particularly to a direct rival.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has been blamed for Lukaku's desire to leave Man United.

That's according to former Belgium boss Georges Leekens, who gave Lukaku his international debut.

“He’s a fantastic footballer, but the change of coach at Manchester hasn’t worked well for him," Leekens said, per the Mirror.

“He looked released when he played for Belgium and you saw that in the way he played and scored in the recent qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Scotland.

“He needs confidence, he needs to feel wanted. When you hesitate over picking him, he feels it and he doesn’t forget it.

“The moment he feels there’s a doubt over him, he won’t hesitate to do what he thinks is best.

“Now I think it’s the right moment for him to go to Italy, to a country where the football is more tactical.

“He will like to take a little bit of revenge – and show Manchester United what they have been missing.”