It’s official. Matthijs de Ligt is a Juventus player.

The Old Lady announced De Ligt’s signing on Thursday morning, bringing to an end a lengthy saga in which the 19-year-old had been linked with many of Europe’s top clubs.

“Sturdy on the ground and lethal in the air, de Ligt boasts a winning combination that is necessary in that of being a modern defender,” reads a statement on Juventus’ website.

They’re clearly happy to have signed the former Ajax captain.

De Ligt’s signing is just the latest in a very busy summer for the Serie A giants.

The club have enjoyed a pretty incredible transfer window. In fact, you could say that they’ve won it.

They’ve signed one of the most talented youngsters in the world in De Ligt. They’ve signed Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon and not paid a penny for any of them.

Juventus have won 2019-20 summer window

They’ve also added Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and Cristian Romero.

Juventus' 2019-20 summer signings:

  • Matthijs de Ligt (£67.5m)
  • Cristian Romero (£23.4m)
  • Luca Pellegrini (£20m)
  • Merih Demiral (£16.2m)
  • Aaron Ramsey (free)
  • Adrien Rabiot (free)
  • Gianluigi Buffon (free)

Juventus, under new manager Maurizio Sarri, are firmly poised to have a successful season.

They will certainly be expected to reach the latter stages of the Champions League and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they win it.

Just look at the squad depth:

Not since 1996 have Juventus won the Champions League and, though there may be early teething problems under Sarri, the quality of their squad will make them a threat in Europe.

As for Serie A, they are 4/9 with GiveMeBet to win the title in 2019-20.

So much is expected from Juventus this season. Let’s see how they deal with the pressure.

