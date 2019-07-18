There are plenty of football watchers that are excited to see how well the ‘new’ Real Madrid fare in La Liga next season.

Zinedine Zidane’s surprise return has already seen one or two victims with Keylor Navas, Sergio Reguilon and Theo Hernandez just three players deemed to be surplus to requirements.

There are plenty of others on the verge of making moves elsewhere whilst some have no intention of being forced out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Lucas Vazquez doesn’t fall into the camp of staff that are pushing for a move away or is being forced out, but it seems perfectly clear that his already limited opportunities will be even more scarce given the new arrivals.

Eden Hazard, Luca Jovic and Rodrygo Goes have joined a front line that already had Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in it, not to mention Gareth Bale – who clearly wishes to stay put in the Spanish capital – and Marco Asensio.

Vazquez, so often the fall guy under Zidane, has a chance to resurrect his career before it’s too late.

Premier League team Arsenal are believed to be showing a genuine interest in the speedster, and at just 28 years of age, the wide man is in his footballing prime.

But just what will a player who hasn’t been able to hold down a regular spot since his Real Madrid debut in 2015 be able to offer Unai Emery’s Gunners?

On the face of it, it wouldn’t necessarily be goals for he only managed one in the league during 2018/19.

In fairness, however, that was never really his forte.

Assist wise, three in 31 appearances is misleading, because Vazquez was only on the field for a few minutes in a number of those games.

Everyone loves a trier and here’s where the winger excels. He will absolutely go to the ends of the earth to defend his club colours and that is why he’s been so beloved by a very demanding set of Los Blancos supporters.

Emery demands hard work as a pre-requisite, and Vazquez has that in abundance. The Gunners faithful will surely be forgiving in his first few weeks, should any deal for the player complete, if they see that he’s more than happy to put sweat on the shirt.