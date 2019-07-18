FIFA and Pro Evolution Soccer have been making big news this week.

It all began on Tuesday when Konami announced an 'exclusive' partnership between PES and Juventus.

The terms of the deal mean the Italian club will only be licensed to appear in that title, with no other video game allowed to use their kits, crest or stadium.

The Serie A champions will instead be called 'Piemonte Calcio' in FIFA and some fans have already said they won't be picking up the game because of it.

After losing Juve's rights, EA have responded by releasing their gameplay trailer for FIFA 20, hoping to win back some gamers who are thinking of picking up PES later this year.

There will be plenty of changes to this year's edition, which judging by the early footage, appears to be focusing on making the football sim more realistic than ever.

First off, set pieces have been re-written, with new free-kick and penalty aiming mechanics introduced. 'Composed finishing' makes its debut too, offering players a new way to shoot.

Ball physics have also been improved, as have first touches, while 'dynamic one-on-ones' will likely change how you attack and defend. Check out the trailer below.

It all looks quite exciting. Fans will no doubt be eager to try out the new free-kick system, which allows for curled, dipped and knuckle shots.

The new finishing mechanics also look impressive too.

From first impressions, the gameplay looks very fluid and exciting, while EA have also hinted that a few new grounds, like Bayer Leverkusen's BayArena and Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, could be in the game.





Fans won't have long to wait until they can try these new features out for themselves, with FIFA 20 scheduled for release on September 27.

A demo is expected a few weeks earlier, so gamers can try before they buy.

Which football game will you be playing this year, FIFA or PES? Let us know in the comments below.