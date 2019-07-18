Football

Barcelona bid £90m plus two players for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar

Barcelona have begun their pursuit to re-sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to Sky in Germany, per Sky Sports, the Blaugrana have today lodged a bid of £90m plus two players for their former star.

It's unknown who the two players are, but the most likely names in contention are Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

Neymar has been linked with a shock return to Barcelona all summer and until now there's been some uncertainty about whether the rumours are true.

Well, it appears Barca are very much keen on bringing Neymar back to the Camp Nou and reports suggest the feeling is mutual.

Football
La Liga
Neymar
Barcelona

